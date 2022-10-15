D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Position in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 1.39% of Davis Select Financial ETF worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Davis Select Financial ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Davis Select Financial ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter.

Davis Select Financial ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DFNL opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.37. Davis Select Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $33.48.

