D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,864 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,964,000 after purchasing an additional 281,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,332,000 after acquiring an additional 821,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,353,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,161,000 after acquiring an additional 249,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 0.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,082,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,632,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.99. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 82.16%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $127,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,166.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 35,372 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $530,580.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $127,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,166.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,054 shares of company stock worth $1,557,410 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

About Extreme Networks

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.