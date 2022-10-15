D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 11,314 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,670 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,806 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 182.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,024,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,214 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,147,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 961,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.4% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,232,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,757,000 after purchasing an additional 818,240 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $80.84 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.79 and a one year high of $86.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.54.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.