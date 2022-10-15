D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,535 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. State Street Corp grew its position in H&R Block by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in H&R Block by 186.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,031 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in H&R Block by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,910,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,737,000 after purchasing an additional 101,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in H&R Block by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other news, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,039.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,821 shares of company stock worth $6,287,989. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H&R Block Stock Performance

HRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.61. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.53%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

See Also

