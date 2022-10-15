D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 50,650 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 118.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,650 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.13% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 602.7% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period.
Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance
Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01.
