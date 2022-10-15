D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 50,650 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 118.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,650 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.13% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 602.7% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.