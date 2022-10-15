D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,301 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,797,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,548 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,524,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,056 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,446,463 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $569,436,000 after acquiring an additional 107,372 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $7,657,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,806,397 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $338,550,000 after acquiring an additional 222,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average is $34.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

