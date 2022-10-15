D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.31 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,099 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG stock opened at $72.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.75. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

