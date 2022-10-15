Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $251,234,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,171,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $156,167,000 after buying an additional 353,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,950,183,000 after buying an additional 324,590 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $383,969,000 after buying an additional 209,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $22,762,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 3.8 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $80.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $174.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 31.51%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

