D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 4,503 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.44% of City Office REIT worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIO. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on City Office REIT from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on City Office REIT in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CIO opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $404.92 million, a PE ratio of 0.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. City Office REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $21.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.79%.

City Office REIT Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

