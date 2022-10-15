D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.3% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 257.1% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 24.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 10.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nucor Stock Down 4.3 %

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NUE opened at $118.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.