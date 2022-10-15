D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $119.58 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $164.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.56.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.