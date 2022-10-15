D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 25,756 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 325.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,662 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,756 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 295.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 83,876 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,330,305,000 after buying an additional 1,182,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on DexCom from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.55.

Insider Activity

DexCom Stock Down 4.2 %

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $97.41 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $164.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.94, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.24.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More

