D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 259,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $211,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Trading Down 0.6 %

FCT opened at $9.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $13.07.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Increases Dividend

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.0695 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Articles

