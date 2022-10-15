D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owl Rock Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ORCC opened at $10.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $273.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.59 million. Equities analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.51%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

Insider Activity at Owl Rock Capital

In related news, VP Alexis Maged bought 29,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $385,030.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,139.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

