AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Buys 270 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Chevron by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $160.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.75 and its 200 day moving average is $158.97. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

