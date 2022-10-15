Whittier Trust Co. Has $707,000 Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 797.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,100,000 after buying an additional 354,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 439.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 410,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,785,000 after purchasing an additional 334,335 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,632,000 after purchasing an additional 322,885 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,847,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,709,000 after purchasing an additional 241,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 687,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,503,000 after purchasing an additional 224,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.91. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Insider Transactions at Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.30. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $1,508,392.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.54.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

