Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 10,293 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMX. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,719 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AMX. StockNews.com began coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays cut their target price on América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.50 to $20.40 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

América Móvil Stock Down 2.2 %

AMX stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.29. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.81.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). América Móvil had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. On average, research analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.1964 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.84%.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

