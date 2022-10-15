Trust Co. of Oklahoma Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.5% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 167,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after purchasing an additional 54,335 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 352.6% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 30,803 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 54,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,296,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,069,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of XOM opened at $99.19 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The company has a market cap of $413.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.39 and a 200 day moving average of $91.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.66.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

