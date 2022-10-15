Sageworth Trust Co Grows Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1,550.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,416 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.96.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

