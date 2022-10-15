Banco Santander S.A. Purchases Shares of 52,664 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,664 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $34,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

