Clarity Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 123,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,000. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.4% of Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $1,884,917,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,521,461,000 after buying an additional 13,959,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after buying an additional 8,570,818 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $855,155,000 after buying an additional 7,008,579 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after buying an additional 4,756,222 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. UBS Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $152.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day moving average is $46.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

