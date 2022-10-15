Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,556 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,325,629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $542,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 25,355.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 693,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.68.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $276.43 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $292.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.71. The company has a market cap of $282.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

