Bailard Inc. Takes $125,000 Position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 31.0% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 394,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 93,240 shares in the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 56.6% during the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ALX Oncology by 47.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 19,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ALX Oncology by 21.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALX Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $10.99 on Friday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $62.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ALXO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ALX Oncology from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

About ALX Oncology

(Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.