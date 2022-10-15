Bailard Inc. Buys New Position in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 21,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Crown Crafts by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Crown Crafts by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Crown Crafts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 558,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWS opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.79. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $8.03.

Crown Crafts Dividend Announcement

Crown Crafts ( NASDAQ:CRWS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.71 million for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 19.09%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

