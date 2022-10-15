Bailard Inc. Buys Shares of 55,137 The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 55,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.06% of RealReal at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RealReal by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,442,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,035,000 after purchasing an additional 217,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in RealReal by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,253,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 94,666 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in RealReal by 53.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,422,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 495,288 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in RealReal by 62.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 917,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 353,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of RealReal by 68.4% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 703,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 285,775 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RealReal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on REAL shares. Cowen downgraded RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on RealReal from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on RealReal from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on RealReal to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen downgraded RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.28.

RealReal Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $1.23 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $154.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.99 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 11,650.13% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. RealReal’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 11,655 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $28,787.85. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 681,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,512.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RealReal news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $27,283.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 385,362 shares in the company, valued at $951,844.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 11,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $28,787.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 681,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,512.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,225 shares of company stock worth $116,750. 13.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RealReal Profile

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.