Bailard Inc. Makes New $141,000 Investment in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 32.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMRX shares. StockNews.com lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a market cap of $594.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $5.87.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $559.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.44 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 56.26% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

