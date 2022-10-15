Bailard Inc. Invests $144,000 in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 58,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDTX. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 88,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 34,630 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 62,877 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 282,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after buying an additional 80,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BDTX opened at $1.27 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $8.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.63.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BDTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.05. Equities research analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.

