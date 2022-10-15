Bailard Inc. Acquires New Stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SSP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in E.W. Scripps during the second quarter worth about $216,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in E.W. Scripps during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in E.W. Scripps during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in E.W. Scripps by 4.1% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 31,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in E.W. Scripps by 9.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other E.W. Scripps news, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 15,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $241,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,621.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

E.W. Scripps Price Performance

SSP stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $23.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $594.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on E.W. Scripps from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on E.W. Scripps to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on E.W. Scripps from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

E.W. Scripps Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

