Bailard Inc. Acquires New Position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $548,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. 42.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $9.22 on Friday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23. The company has a market cap of $673.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.85.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 48.67% and a return on equity of 48.79%. Equities research analysts predict that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.