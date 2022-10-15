Bailard Inc. Purchases New Holdings in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TCS. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 1,090.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Container Store Group by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TCS opened at $5.41 on Friday. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $278.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $262.63 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Container Store Group news, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 32,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $210,936.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.

