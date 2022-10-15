Bailard Inc. Lowers Stake in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Bailard Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 357,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 46,110 shares during the period. Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,087,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 222,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 126,868 shares in the last quarter.

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.62. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Activity at Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.03 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 426.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, insider Cypress Investments, Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,017,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,503,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Earthstone Energy news, insider Cypress Investments, Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,017,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,503,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Post Oak Energy Holdings, Llc bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,167,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,601,211.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Further Reading

