Bailard Inc. Buys New Holdings in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.12% of Natural Gas Services Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NGS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 54,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 648,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NGS opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.93 million for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 8.63%.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.