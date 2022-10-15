30,447 Shares in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in GoPro by 198.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in GoPro in the first quarter valued at $69,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in GoPro by 16.7% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

GPRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on GoPro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on GoPro in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

GPRO stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $798.93 million, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20. GoPro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $12.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. GoPro had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $250.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. GoPro’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

