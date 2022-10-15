Bailard Inc. Invests $175,000 in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of DZS during the first quarter worth about $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DZS by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DZS by 15.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in DZS by 13.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DZS during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Get DZS alerts:

DZS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $12.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. DZS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DZS ( NASDAQ:DZSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). DZS had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $91.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DZS Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DZSI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of DZS from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DZS from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

About DZS

(Get Rating)

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DZSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.