Bailard Inc. Purchases New Stake in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 117,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 77,157 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 689.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 88,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 77,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 17,264 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 80,800 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Donegal Group

In other news, Director Jack Lee Hess acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $43,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 78,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,737.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.46 per share, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,318,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,672,190.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack Lee Hess purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $43,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,737.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 162,831 shares of company stock worth $2,416,525. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Donegal Group Price Performance

DGICA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Donegal Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.21 on Friday. Donegal Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average is $14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $459.32 million, a P/E ratio of 118.42 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Donegal Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $212.69 million during the quarter.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 550.00%.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

See Also

