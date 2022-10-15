Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 20.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 43.8% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 26.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 6.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 120,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on EVC shares. TheStreet upgraded Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Entravision Communications Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE:EVC opened at $4.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $347.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $221.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.70 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 15.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Entravision Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

