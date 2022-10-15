Bailard Inc. Invests $204,000 in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STNG. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.6% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 423,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 11.4% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 567,455 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 58,008 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $8,304,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 9.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.53. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $46.78.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -63.49%.

STNG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

