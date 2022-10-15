Bailard Inc. Invests $211,000 in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 0.7% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 90,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 3.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MCFT shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $20.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $367.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average is $22.95.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About MasterCraft Boat

(Get Rating)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.