Bailard Inc. Reduces Stock Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UMH. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in UMH Properties by 150.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:UMH opened at $15.96 on Friday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

UMH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on UMH Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point set a $26.50 target price on UMH Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UMH Properties news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch bought 3,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $49,932.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,099 shares in the company, valued at $577,631.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 3,317 shares of company stock valued at $51,924 over the last quarter. 10.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UMH Properties

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.