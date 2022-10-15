Bailard Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,500 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 141,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 433.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 41,653 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 754.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 72,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 64,367 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,281,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,835,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $63.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.52.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $277.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

