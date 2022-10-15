Bailard Inc. Makes New $203,000 Investment in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 547.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,515,000 after acquiring an additional 207,367 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 331,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,681,000 after purchasing an additional 93,189 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $12,205,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 4,078.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 35,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,012,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,529,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Valmont Industries news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $3,253,395.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $11,812,012.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $279,280.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,211.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $3,253,395.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,812,012.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Valmont Industries Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $279.81 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.30 and a 52-week high of $293.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06.
Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.31. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.
Valmont Industries Profile
Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.
