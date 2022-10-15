Bailard Inc. Has $209,000 Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,970,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $242.10 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $236.20 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $311.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.95 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.20.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,662.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,662.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,490,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.