Bailard Inc. Takes $214,000 Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA NYF opened at $50.81 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.65.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

