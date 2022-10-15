Bailard Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $855,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nabors Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nabors Industries by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NBR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.40.

Nabors Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $116.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.91 and its 200 day moving average is $138.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.67. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $72.46 and a fifty-two week high of $207.67.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($6.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.43) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $631.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.01 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 56.01% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Nabors Industries Company Profile



Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

