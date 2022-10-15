Bailard Inc. Lowers Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 30.2% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 16,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter worth approximately $695,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Insulet by 15.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 30.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 52,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Stock Down 5.6 %

Insulet stock opened at $221.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 442.24 and a beta of 0.77. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $181.00 and a twelve month high of $324.81.

Insider Activity

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.87 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PODD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Insulet to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.71.

About Insulet

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.