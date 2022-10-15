StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at StoneX Group

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $25,545.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,621,218.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other StoneX Group news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $25,545.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,621,218.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott J. Branch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $1,260,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 426,165 shares in the company, valued at $35,823,429.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,311 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,331. 16.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

Shares of SNEX opened at $86.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.25. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.31 and a 1 year high of $98.13.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $528.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.60 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

