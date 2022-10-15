Bailard Inc. Makes New $216,000 Investment in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ennis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ennis in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ennis Price Performance

NYSE:EBF opened at $20.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.61. Ennis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $535.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Ennis had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.43%.

Ennis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Ennis’s payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Ennis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.