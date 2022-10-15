Bailard Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,000 Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust raised its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.04% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PTVE shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.
Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance
Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.43%. Research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.
Pactiv Evergreen Profile
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.
