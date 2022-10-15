Bailard Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,000 Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust raised its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PTVE shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE opened at $9.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.39. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $15.53.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.43%. Research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Pactiv Evergreen Profile

(Get Rating)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.