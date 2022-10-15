Bailard Inc. Has $220,000 Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Bailard Inc. cut its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MATX. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 80.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 43.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Matson in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Matson in the first quarter worth $64,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $69.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.10. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.35 and a 1 year high of $125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Matson had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 79.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 30.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $399,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,802 shares in the company, valued at $20,178,655.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas B. Fargo sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $399,631.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,357.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $399,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,802 shares in the company, valued at $20,178,655.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,877 shares of company stock worth $2,415,473 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Matson in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

