Bailard Inc. Grows Stake in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.13% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth $76,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth about $276,000. 59.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $125.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lincoln Educational Services Profile

Several analysts recently weighed in on LINC shares. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.