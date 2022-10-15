Bailard Inc. Grows Stake in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.13% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth $76,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth about $276,000. 59.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lincoln Educational Services Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $125.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Lincoln Educational Services Profile
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.